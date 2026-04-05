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India–China Trade Dialogue Signals Renewed Economic Deal
(MENAFN) India and China recently conducted discussions focused on boosting bilateral trade, as stated by reports, during a meeting held alongside the ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization. The engagement brought together India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao, reflecting improving momentum in economic relations.
The interaction took place against a backdrop of easing commercial tensions between the two nations. Highlighting the meeting, Goyal shared:
“Met Mr. Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce of China, on the sidelines of the #WTOMC14. Exchanged views on the MC-14 agenda and discussed bilateral trade matters,” Goyal said in a post on X on Thursday.
According to available information, this marks the first direct engagement at the ministerial level since India withdrew from negotiations related to the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership in 2019. The renewed dialogue indicates a shift toward rebuilding trade communication channels.
During the talks, both sides explored strategies to strengthen trade ties and foster greater mutual confidence in commercial exchanges. The Indian minister emphasized the importance of trust-building measures to support smoother bilateral trade operations.
Efforts were also directed toward expanding export opportunities for key Indian sectors, including pharmaceuticals, engineering products, seafood, and agricultural goods. These industries were identified as having strong potential for growth in the Chinese market.
On the Chinese side, Wang expressed support for India’s involvement in trade-promoting initiatives such as the ‘Big Market for All: Export to China’ program. He also encouraged India to take advantage of major platforms like the China International Import Expo and the China-South Asia Expo to further increase its exports.
Despite these positive developments, trade imbalances remain a significant concern. Data indicates that India’s trade deficit with China exceeded $100 billion for the first time during the April–February period. While Indian exports to China saw a substantial rise of nearly 38%, reaching $17.5 billion, imports also grew by 15%, totaling $119.55 billion, underscoring the persistent gap in trade flows.
The interaction took place against a backdrop of easing commercial tensions between the two nations. Highlighting the meeting, Goyal shared:
“Met Mr. Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce of China, on the sidelines of the #WTOMC14. Exchanged views on the MC-14 agenda and discussed bilateral trade matters,” Goyal said in a post on X on Thursday.
According to available information, this marks the first direct engagement at the ministerial level since India withdrew from negotiations related to the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership in 2019. The renewed dialogue indicates a shift toward rebuilding trade communication channels.
During the talks, both sides explored strategies to strengthen trade ties and foster greater mutual confidence in commercial exchanges. The Indian minister emphasized the importance of trust-building measures to support smoother bilateral trade operations.
Efforts were also directed toward expanding export opportunities for key Indian sectors, including pharmaceuticals, engineering products, seafood, and agricultural goods. These industries were identified as having strong potential for growth in the Chinese market.
On the Chinese side, Wang expressed support for India’s involvement in trade-promoting initiatives such as the ‘Big Market for All: Export to China’ program. He also encouraged India to take advantage of major platforms like the China International Import Expo and the China-South Asia Expo to further increase its exports.
Despite these positive developments, trade imbalances remain a significant concern. Data indicates that India’s trade deficit with China exceeded $100 billion for the first time during the April–February period. While Indian exports to China saw a substantial rise of nearly 38%, reaching $17.5 billion, imports also grew by 15%, totaling $119.55 billion, underscoring the persistent gap in trade flows.
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