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Dutch Non-Profit Files Lawsuit Against Meta
(MENAFN) A Dutch nonprofit has filed a lawsuit against Meta in Denmark on behalf of parents and children, claiming that the company’s platforms cause psychological harm to minors.
The organization, Stichting Onderzoek Marktinformatie (Somi), submitted the case to the Copenhagen City Court, arguing that Facebook and Instagram are deliberately designed to be addictive and exploit young users’ vulnerabilities. Somi is seeking 25,000 Danish kroner (roughly $3,600) in compensation for each affected child.
The lawsuit highlights features such as algorithm-driven recommendations, infinite scrolling, and “fear of missing out” mechanisms, which it says contribute to higher levels of depression, anxiety, sleep disorders, and lower academic performance.
Somi further alleges that Meta has been aware of these risks through internal research and warnings from experts and policymakers. The case requests that the court rule Meta has violated European and Danish law, and demands changes including the removal or modification of harmful features, stricter age verification, and ending monetization of children’s data.
The organization, Stichting Onderzoek Marktinformatie (Somi), submitted the case to the Copenhagen City Court, arguing that Facebook and Instagram are deliberately designed to be addictive and exploit young users’ vulnerabilities. Somi is seeking 25,000 Danish kroner (roughly $3,600) in compensation for each affected child.
The lawsuit highlights features such as algorithm-driven recommendations, infinite scrolling, and “fear of missing out” mechanisms, which it says contribute to higher levels of depression, anxiety, sleep disorders, and lower academic performance.
Somi further alleges that Meta has been aware of these risks through internal research and warnings from experts and policymakers. The case requests that the court rule Meta has violated European and Danish law, and demands changes including the removal or modification of harmful features, stricter age verification, and ending monetization of children’s data.
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