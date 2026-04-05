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Mechaal, Kunur Celebrate Successful 1920 Running Race
(MENAFN) Spanish competitor Adel Mechaal, who secured victory in the men's 1920 Running Race, along with Derya Kunur, the winner of the women's division, expressed their admiration for Sunday’s competition held in the Turkish capital, Ankara.
Mechaal, who took home the men's 1920 Running Race title, commended the event’s ambiance, organized in honor of the 106th anniversary of Anadolu. He remarked: "Anadolu Agency has done a very good job."
"I believe it was fantastic. Anadolu Agency has done a very good job—the coordination was excellent, and the route is genuinely stunning," Mechaal told Anadolu.
The Spanish runner shared that he thoroughly enjoyed navigating the course, which both started and concluded at Anadolu headquarters.
"We gather here to appreciate a wonderful Sunday," he stated, also expressing his hope that the same race continues for another century under the guidance of Anadolu.
At 35 years old, Mechaal described the 1920 Running Race as a significant moment following his recovery from an injury.
"I truly feel thrilled because after a long injury, now I've competed in a 10-kilometer (6.2 miles) race. I ran in Ibiza last weekend, I compete here now, and I feel great," he said.
Mechaal further noted that the route offered an enjoyable challenge for participants.
Mechaal, who took home the men's 1920 Running Race title, commended the event’s ambiance, organized in honor of the 106th anniversary of Anadolu. He remarked: "Anadolu Agency has done a very good job."
"I believe it was fantastic. Anadolu Agency has done a very good job—the coordination was excellent, and the route is genuinely stunning," Mechaal told Anadolu.
The Spanish runner shared that he thoroughly enjoyed navigating the course, which both started and concluded at Anadolu headquarters.
"We gather here to appreciate a wonderful Sunday," he stated, also expressing his hope that the same race continues for another century under the guidance of Anadolu.
At 35 years old, Mechaal described the 1920 Running Race as a significant moment following his recovery from an injury.
"I truly feel thrilled because after a long injury, now I've competed in a 10-kilometer (6.2 miles) race. I ran in Ibiza last weekend, I compete here now, and I feel great," he said.
Mechaal further noted that the route offered an enjoyable challenge for participants.
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