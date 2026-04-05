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Indonesia Cuts In-Office Work to Manage Energy Shortages
(MENAFN) Indonesia has instructed public employees to reduce in-office work as part of government efforts to address declining energy supplies linked to the ongoing war in the Middle East, initiated by the US and Israel against Iran.
State-sector employees will work from home every Friday to “improve energy efficiency” by reducing mobility, with the measures taking effect this week, according to reports.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the policy will also limit official vehicle usage to 50%, except for operational and electric vehicles, while promoting public transportation.
“This policy also aims to encourage changes in work patterns that are more efficient and digital-based,” the report added.
The measures, however, do not apply to strategic sectors such as health services, security, sanitation, manufacturing, energy, food, transportation, logistics, and finance.
In a related development, Bangladesh is considering partial online schooling as an austerity measure to cope with the global energy crisis and domestic constraints. Education Minister A.N.M. Ehsanul Hoque Milon stated on Tuesday, “Due to the international fuel crisis, we are considering whether a blended system, online and offline, can be introduced," adding that the proposal is under active review.
State-sector employees will work from home every Friday to “improve energy efficiency” by reducing mobility, with the measures taking effect this week, according to reports.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the policy will also limit official vehicle usage to 50%, except for operational and electric vehicles, while promoting public transportation.
“This policy also aims to encourage changes in work patterns that are more efficient and digital-based,” the report added.
The measures, however, do not apply to strategic sectors such as health services, security, sanitation, manufacturing, energy, food, transportation, logistics, and finance.
In a related development, Bangladesh is considering partial online schooling as an austerity measure to cope with the global energy crisis and domestic constraints. Education Minister A.N.M. Ehsanul Hoque Milon stated on Tuesday, “Due to the international fuel crisis, we are considering whether a blended system, online and offline, can be introduced," adding that the proposal is under active review.
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