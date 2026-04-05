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AU Endorses China-Pakistan Five-Point Plan

AU Endorses China-Pakistan Five-Point Plan


2026-04-05 09:27:19
(MENAFN) The African Union (AU) on Friday expressed support for a China-Pakistan five-point proposal aimed at alleviating strain in the Gulf and broader Middle East, amid the ongoing US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, now entering its second month.

AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf described the plan—which advocates for an immediate cease-fire, safeguarding of civilians, and maritime security—as a potential pathway toward a negotiated resolution.

“The initiative constitutes a timely and constructive contribution to ongoing international efforts to de-escalate tensions,” Youssouf stated, emphasizing the importance of restraint and compliance with international law.

He cautioned that the conflict’s consequences are already being felt worldwide, causing disruptions to energy supply networks, food distribution systems, and overall economic stability, with African nations particularly vulnerable to these effects.

The AU reiterated that lasting resolution can only be reached through dialogue and diplomacy, urging all involved parties to promptly reduce hostilities and participate in continuous negotiations.

Earlier this week, China and Pakistan introduced a Five-Point peace plan for the Middle East. Its measures include an immediate halt to combat, swift commencement of peace discussions, protection of civilian sites, security of maritime routes, and adherence to the UN Charter.

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