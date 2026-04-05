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Fidan Holds Talks with Jordan, Japan
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in separate phone conversations on Wednesday with his counterparts from Jordan and Japan to discuss regional developments and diplomatic initiatives, as stated by reports.
During discussions with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Fidan addressed the current regional situation, including the Palestinian issue, as well as ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in Iran.
Fidan also spoke with Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi, covering political and economic topics in addition to the Iran war and its global consequences, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.
During discussions with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Fidan addressed the current regional situation, including the Palestinian issue, as well as ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in Iran.
Fidan also spoke with Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi, covering political and economic topics in addition to the Iran war and its global consequences, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.
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