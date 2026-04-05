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Russia Seeks Stronger Gulf Ties

Russia Seeks Stronger Gulf Ties


2026-04-05 09:22:40
(MENAFN) Russia is aiming to expand its collaboration with Gulf nations in light of ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Sunday in remarks to a news agency. His comments reflect Moscow’s intent to reinforce its regional partnerships during a period of heightened instability.

Emphasizing the importance of these relationships, Peskov described Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries as Moscow’s “good partners” and “good friends.” He further stressed that these nations are also countries "we want to develop bilateral cooperation with," highlighting Russia’s interest in deepening mutual engagement.

He reaffirmed this direction by noting, "We will continue to do this; we value our relations," signaling continuity in Russia’s diplomatic approach toward the Gulf region.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated sharply after the United States and Israel initiated an aerial campaign against Iran on Feb. 28. The strikes have reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states that host US military installations. These retaliatory actions have led to casualties, infrastructure damage, and significant disruptions to global markets and aviation.

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