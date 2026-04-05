Amended Notary Public Law Takes Effect: Justice Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 5 (Petra) – Starting Sunday, citizens can visit any notary public office nationwide to complete their transactions after amended Notary Public Law of 2025 entered into force, Minister of Justice Dr. Bassam Talhouni announced.After publishing the law in the Official Gazette, he stated the new legislation represents a "qualitative" leap in facilitating procedures for citizens, adding that prior to the amendment, the law restricted transactions to the notary public located within the citizen's place of residence.In a statement, he added that the amendment aligns with the Royal directives aimed at streamlining government procedures and improving service quality, which would cut time and effort for citizens and enhance performance "efficiency" in judicial facilities.He noted the Ministry of Justice is "committed" to developing the Kingdom's judicial services system to keep pace with "the best" practices and meet requirements of administrative modernization, which would "positively" impact the level of service provided to citizens across the Kingdom.