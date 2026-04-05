General Staff Confirms Strikes On Key Russian Oil Refinery And Baltic Port

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

In particular, infrastructure at the Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, was hit.

As a result of the strike, a large-scale fire broke out at the facility. Damage assessments are ongoing.

The Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodnefteorgsintez refinery is a strategically important site. It supplies fuel, in particular, to the critically important Moscow region (nearly 30% of Russia's total gasoline consumption), as well as to the Russian armed forces.

The plant has a production capacity of 17 million tons of crude per year. It produces more than 50 types of products, including aviation and diesel fuel, which is directly supplied to the needs of Russia's military-industrial complex and invading units.

It has also been confirmed that a fire broke out following a strike on infrastructure at the port of Primorsk in the Baltic Sea – one of Russia's largest ports used for transporting petroleum products.

Drones attack Russia's Leningrad and Nizhny Novgorod regions:refinery on fire, pipeline damaged

A storage facility for aviation equipment in the temporarily occupied town of Saky (Crimea) was also hit.

Ukrainian forces also struck clusters of Russian personnel near Berezove and Novomykolaivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Yalynske in the Donetsk region. Clarification of enemy losses is ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian BBC service stated that in Primorsk, Leningrad region, a section of an oil pipeline near the port was damaged on April 5 due to a drone attack.