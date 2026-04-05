Trump Issues Stark Warning To Iran: Reopen Strait Of Hormuz Or Face US Strikes On Power Plants And Bridges On Tuesday

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has sharply escalated rhetoric against Iran, warning of imminent military action targeting key infrastructure if Tehran fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said:“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran... Open the Strait... or you'll be living in Hell.”

Threat of coordinated strikes

Trump's reference to“Power Plant Day” and“Bridge Day” signals potential coordinated US strikes on Iran's critical infrastructure, including energy facilities and transport networks.

The warning is tied to a deadline set by Washington for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz - a vital global oil shipping route.

Hormuz crisis at the center

The Strait of Hormuz remains the focal point of the crisis, with disruptions threatening global energy supplies. The waterway handles roughly a fifth of the world's oil shipments, making its closure a major geopolitical flashpoint.

Trump had earlier issued ultimatums and even briefly delayed strikes, citing possible diplomatic progress. However, the latest post signals a hardening stance and renewed military intent.

Rising regional tensions

The warning comes amid an already volatile Middle East situation, with ongoing military exchanges involving Iran, the US, and its allies.

What's next

With Tuesday referenced as a potential trigger point, attention is now on whether Iran responds by reopening the Strait - or whether the situation moves toward direct US strikes on Iranian infrastructure.