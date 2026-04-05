Ladakh Sees Major Boost In Air Connectivity As Tourist Season Begins

As the tourist season begins, Ladakh is set to welcome a larger number of visitors with a significant boost in air connectivity, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Sunday.

Ladakh is all set to welcome a larger number of visitors than before. Pleased to announce a major boost to air connectivity with Leh, as the tourist season begins in Ladakh, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena posted on X. Ladakh is all set to welcome a larger number of visitors than before. Pleased to announce a major boost to air connectivity with Leh, as the tourist season begins in Ladakh. With our concerted efforts, the flight operations at Leh Airport have significantly increased from 8... twitter/hprziTBwBV - LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) April 5, 2026

Enhanced Flight Operations to Boost Tourism

Highlighting the improved infrastructure, the LG announced that flight operations at Leh Airport have increased from 8 to 18 flights per day as of April 2, enhancing connectivity with major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Srinagar and Chandigarh.

He further stated that two additional flights are expected to commence operations soon, offering greater flexibility for travellers planning their visit to the region.

The increase in flight operations is expected to significantly boost tourist footfall, strengthen Ladakh's tourism sector, and generate local employment opportunities.

The administration aims to position Ladakh as a convenient and sought-after tourist destination.

The Lieutenant Governor also encouraged tourists to visit Ladakh this season for an unforgettable experience.

Commitment to Sustainable Development and Water Conservation

On March 26, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inspected key water conservation and land development projects at Stok village and Chuchot Thongser, reaffirming the Administration's commitment to addressing water scarcity and promoting sustainable development in the region.

The Lieutenant Governor's visits are part of the plans to construct around 50 reservoirs or water bodies across various villages in Ladakh, along with the restoration of existing water bodies, to mitigate water woes in these villages.

Saxena, immediately after taking over as Lieutenant Governor of UT Ladakh on March 13, had directed the Chief Secretary to identify at least 50 locations to create small water bodies that would store snowmelt to address the water requirements of locals. (ANI)

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