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Trump Issues Threat to Strike Iran’s Power Plant
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump issued a stark military warning Sunday, declaring that Iran faces imminent infrastructure strikes and threatening catastrophic consequences should Tehran refuse to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, signaling coordinated attacks on Iranian power and transit infrastructure.
The ultimatum did not end there. Trump warned that Iran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz "or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."
The threats come amid a rapidly deteriorating regional crisis. Since the US and Israel launched a joint military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, more than 1,340 people have been killed — among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has responded forcefully, launching retaliatory drone and missile strikes against Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military installations. In a significant strategic move, Iran has also moved to choke maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping corridors — a pressure point that now sits at the center of Trump's latest warning.
"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, signaling coordinated attacks on Iranian power and transit infrastructure.
The ultimatum did not end there. Trump warned that Iran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz "or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."
The threats come amid a rapidly deteriorating regional crisis. Since the US and Israel launched a joint military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, more than 1,340 people have been killed — among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has responded forcefully, launching retaliatory drone and missile strikes against Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military installations. In a significant strategic move, Iran has also moved to choke maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping corridors — a pressure point that now sits at the center of Trump's latest warning.
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