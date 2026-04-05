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African Union Urges Peaceful Dialogue to Ease Somalia Tensions

African Union Urges Peaceful Dialogue to Ease Somalia Tensions


2026-04-05 09:00:06
(MENAFN) The African Union (AU) on Sunday urged Somali leaders to engage in peaceful dialogue, cautioning that escalating tensions between the federal government and South West state could threaten the country’s stability, unity, and humanitarian conditions.

AU Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expressed concern over the growing standoff between Mogadishu and South West state, calling on all parties to exercise “maximum restraint” to prevent further escalation, according to an AU statement.

He emphasized the role of the National Consultative Council, a platform designed to facilitate dialogue between Somalia’s federal government and states, urging stakeholders to use it constructively to resolve disputes peacefully.

The AU reaffirmed its support for reconciliation efforts, stating it “stands ready to support dialogue and reconciliation” and underscoring the importance of “unity and cooperation” while addressing differences between the Federal Government and Federal Member States through discussion.

Tensions intensified after South West state suspended cooperation with the federal government on March 17, accusing it of arming militias and attempting to remove President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen. The federal government later declared that Laftagareen’s mandate and the state administration had expired.

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