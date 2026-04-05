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Central African Republic’s Touadera Begins Third Presidential Term
(MENAFN) Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera was inaugurated for a third term on Monday following his victory in the December general election.
The ceremony, held at a sports stadium in the capital, Bangui, was live-streamed and attended by African leaders, including Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Burundi President and African Union chair Evariste Ndayishimiye, and Comoros President Azali Assoumani.
Touadera secured reelection in December 2025 with 77.9% of the vote, as confirmed by the Constitutional Council. The 68-year-old first assumed office in 2016 and won a second term in 2020 with 53.16% of the vote in the first round.
A 2023 constitutional referendum removed presidential term limits and extended the office term to seven years, enabling him to seek a third term.
Despite these political developments, the country continues to face significant insecurity. More than two million people require humanitarian assistance, and nearly one million remain displaced both internally and across borders, according to United Nations data.
The ceremony, held at a sports stadium in the capital, Bangui, was live-streamed and attended by African leaders, including Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Burundi President and African Union chair Evariste Ndayishimiye, and Comoros President Azali Assoumani.
Touadera secured reelection in December 2025 with 77.9% of the vote, as confirmed by the Constitutional Council. The 68-year-old first assumed office in 2016 and won a second term in 2020 with 53.16% of the vote in the first round.
A 2023 constitutional referendum removed presidential term limits and extended the office term to seven years, enabling him to seek a third term.
Despite these political developments, the country continues to face significant insecurity. More than two million people require humanitarian assistance, and nearly one million remain displaced both internally and across borders, according to United Nations data.
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