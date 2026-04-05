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Somalia Registers First Ship Under National Flag in Over Thirty Years
(MENAFN) Somalia announced Thursday that it has officially registered its first vessel under the national flag since the collapse of state institutions during the 1991 civil war.
“Today, we officially registered the vessel 'Guney' (IMO 8230417) under the flag of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” said Ports and Marine Transport Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur in a statement.
He noted that this registration marks the first such event in more than three decades and said it “symbolizes the revival of Somalia’s maritime authority and the renewed credibility of the Somali flag.” He also encouraged shipowners and maritime businesses to register their vessels under the national flag.
The announcement follows the adoption of national legislation and international maritime regulations necessary to establish Somalia’s ship registry. The country’s coastline stretches over 3,330 kilometers (2,069 miles), the longest in mainland Africa, along the Gulf of Aden to the north and the Indian Ocean to the east and south.
“Today, we officially registered the vessel 'Guney' (IMO 8230417) under the flag of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” said Ports and Marine Transport Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur in a statement.
He noted that this registration marks the first such event in more than three decades and said it “symbolizes the revival of Somalia’s maritime authority and the renewed credibility of the Somali flag.” He also encouraged shipowners and maritime businesses to register their vessels under the national flag.
The announcement follows the adoption of national legislation and international maritime regulations necessary to establish Somalia’s ship registry. The country’s coastline stretches over 3,330 kilometers (2,069 miles), the longest in mainland Africa, along the Gulf of Aden to the north and the Indian Ocean to the east and south.
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