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Iran Threatens Retaliation If Its Embassies Targeted
(MENAFN) Iran's military issued a stark warning Saturday, declaring that any Israeli assault on its embassies or diplomatic missions would prompt immediate retaliatory strikes against Israeli diplomatic facilities throughout the region.
A spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, delivered the threat in a statement carried by a state news agency, making clear that Tehran would not allow any such provocation to go unanswered.
"Any Israeli attack and act of aggression against the embassies and diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran would result in all of the Zionist regime's fake embassies in the region being considered legitimate targets by Iran's Armed Forces," Zolfaghari said.
The warning signals a potentially dangerous new dimension to an already volatile confrontation that has gripped the Middle East since February 28, when Washington and Tel Aviv jointly launched a military offensive against Iran — a campaign that has since killed more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, whose death fundamentally reshaped the region's power dynamics.
Tehran has responded to the offensive with a sustained campaign of drone and missile strikes aimed at Israel, alongside Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states accommodating US military assets — a broadening pattern of retaliation that has placed multiple governments across the region on heightened alert.
A spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, delivered the threat in a statement carried by a state news agency, making clear that Tehran would not allow any such provocation to go unanswered.
"Any Israeli attack and act of aggression against the embassies and diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran would result in all of the Zionist regime's fake embassies in the region being considered legitimate targets by Iran's Armed Forces," Zolfaghari said.
The warning signals a potentially dangerous new dimension to an already volatile confrontation that has gripped the Middle East since February 28, when Washington and Tel Aviv jointly launched a military offensive against Iran — a campaign that has since killed more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, whose death fundamentally reshaped the region's power dynamics.
Tehran has responded to the offensive with a sustained campaign of drone and missile strikes aimed at Israel, alongside Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states accommodating US military assets — a broadening pattern of retaliation that has placed multiple governments across the region on heightened alert.
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