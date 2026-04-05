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Africa Shows Resilient Growth Amid Global Uncertainty
(MENAFN) Despite rising global instability, shifting trade routes, and intensifying geopolitical tensions, Africa continues to demonstrate strong economic resilience.
While the continent faces significant debt challenges and increasing climate-related risks, growth is no longer limited to a handful of major economies. Instead, it is spreading across a wide range of nations, from sub-Saharan Africa to the north.
Based on data drawn from the African Development Bank’s 2026 African Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook report, the continent’s economy is sustaining momentum, translating potential into tangible growth even amid global financial tightening.
Africa’s economic progress is becoming more diverse, with multiple sectors emerging across different regions. Twelve African countries now rank among the world’s fastest-growing economies, highlighting the continent’s growing significance in the global economy.
Regional growth trends
East Africa led the continent in 2025, achieving a growth rate of 6.4%. Countries such as Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Tanzania are driving this expansion through not only agriculture and raw materials but also large-scale public investments, improved logistics networks, and digitalized services. This economic dynamism has the potential to create a “prosperity corridor” extending to neighboring nations.
North Africa is showing signs of recovery following the pandemic, bolstered by strategic developments in tourism and the energy sector. In Morocco and Egypt, rising tourism revenues and diversified services are helping reduce regional economic vulnerabilities.
In West Africa, nations like Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, and Senegal are maintaining growth through infrastructure projects and new energy initiatives. Across the continent, hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects are boosting local production while making Africa an increasingly attractive destination for global investors.
While the continent faces significant debt challenges and increasing climate-related risks, growth is no longer limited to a handful of major economies. Instead, it is spreading across a wide range of nations, from sub-Saharan Africa to the north.
Based on data drawn from the African Development Bank’s 2026 African Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook report, the continent’s economy is sustaining momentum, translating potential into tangible growth even amid global financial tightening.
Africa’s economic progress is becoming more diverse, with multiple sectors emerging across different regions. Twelve African countries now rank among the world’s fastest-growing economies, highlighting the continent’s growing significance in the global economy.
Regional growth trends
East Africa led the continent in 2025, achieving a growth rate of 6.4%. Countries such as Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Tanzania are driving this expansion through not only agriculture and raw materials but also large-scale public investments, improved logistics networks, and digitalized services. This economic dynamism has the potential to create a “prosperity corridor” extending to neighboring nations.
North Africa is showing signs of recovery following the pandemic, bolstered by strategic developments in tourism and the energy sector. In Morocco and Egypt, rising tourism revenues and diversified services are helping reduce regional economic vulnerabilities.
In West Africa, nations like Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, and Senegal are maintaining growth through infrastructure projects and new energy initiatives. Across the continent, hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects are boosting local production while making Africa an increasingly attractive destination for global investors.
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