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Le Monde Condemns Trump’s Iran Comments
(MENAFN) Recent statements by US President Donald Trump regarding Iran appear disconnected from the realities of the ongoing conflict, an editorial by French media reports suggests.
The piece highlighted a “glaring gap” between Trump’s apparent satisfaction with the conflict’s progress and the actual situation on the ground. While Trump announced further strikes over the next “two or three weeks,” he did not provide a clear plan for ending hostilities or reviving diplomatic channels.
The editorial described the crisis as a “war of choice,” emphasizing that military action alone will not deter Iran over the long term. It also warned that diplomatic avenues have been largely sidelined, with the path to negotiations “buried under American and Israeli bombs.”
Although US and Israeli forces have inflicted significant military damage, Iran has shown resilience, notably through its actions in the Strait of Hormuz. "Tehran has turned what Trump described as a 'small excursion' into the beginnings of a quagmire," the report added.
Le Monde also criticized Trump for retreating from the goal of regime change and avoiding responsibility for the tensions in Hormuz. The editorial further noted that Trump’s recent attacks on NATO signal weakness: "If the war were as successful as Trump claims, he would not be seeking scapegoats so erratically," it stated.
The piece highlighted a “glaring gap” between Trump’s apparent satisfaction with the conflict’s progress and the actual situation on the ground. While Trump announced further strikes over the next “two or three weeks,” he did not provide a clear plan for ending hostilities or reviving diplomatic channels.
The editorial described the crisis as a “war of choice,” emphasizing that military action alone will not deter Iran over the long term. It also warned that diplomatic avenues have been largely sidelined, with the path to negotiations “buried under American and Israeli bombs.”
Although US and Israeli forces have inflicted significant military damage, Iran has shown resilience, notably through its actions in the Strait of Hormuz. "Tehran has turned what Trump described as a 'small excursion' into the beginnings of a quagmire," the report added.
Le Monde also criticized Trump for retreating from the goal of regime change and avoiding responsibility for the tensions in Hormuz. The editorial further noted that Trump’s recent attacks on NATO signal weakness: "If the war were as successful as Trump claims, he would not be seeking scapegoats so erratically," it stated.
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