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Employees Evacuate Israel's Ben Gurion Airport After Smoke Detection
(MENAFN) Staff at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, situated near Tel Aviv, were evacuated Sunday following the detection of smoke emanating from an unidentified package, Israeli media reported.
"Fire and Rescue Services reported a hazardous materials incident at Ben Gurion Airport following 'a package that arrived in a shipment and emitted smoke,'" the outlet stated.
Authorities moved swiftly to assess the threat, with officials actively working to determine the precise nature of the suspicious material while simultaneously executing its removal from the premises, according to media.
The incident unfolds against a backdrop of sharply deteriorating regional security, following the joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran launched on February 28 — a campaign that has so far claimed over 1,340 lives, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, whose death marked a seismic shift in the Middle East's geopolitical landscape.
Tehran has since responded with an expanding campaign of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting American military installations. The retaliatory strikes have inflicted casualties, damaged critical infrastructure, and sent shockwaves through global markets and international aviation networks — raising alarm among governments and airlines operating across the increasingly volatile region.
"Fire and Rescue Services reported a hazardous materials incident at Ben Gurion Airport following 'a package that arrived in a shipment and emitted smoke,'" the outlet stated.
Authorities moved swiftly to assess the threat, with officials actively working to determine the precise nature of the suspicious material while simultaneously executing its removal from the premises, according to media.
The incident unfolds against a backdrop of sharply deteriorating regional security, following the joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran launched on February 28 — a campaign that has so far claimed over 1,340 lives, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, whose death marked a seismic shift in the Middle East's geopolitical landscape.
Tehran has since responded with an expanding campaign of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting American military installations. The retaliatory strikes have inflicted casualties, damaged critical infrastructure, and sent shockwaves through global markets and international aviation networks — raising alarm among governments and airlines operating across the increasingly volatile region.
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