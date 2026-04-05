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US Defense Secretary’s Fear of Replacement Triggers Purge of Top Generals
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s fear of being replaced appears to have driven the recent dismissal of several top army generals, according to the New York Post, citing US officials. On Thursday, Hegseth called for the resignation of Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, a senior aide to Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, without publicly explaining the move.
Officials say Hegseth’s actions stem from insecurity and paranoia following a March 2025 incident, known as Signalgate, in which a group chat with national security officials accidentally included a reporter and possibly exposed sensitive information.
Two other generals, Gen. David Hodne, head of the Army’s Transformation and Training Command, and Maj. Gen. William Green of the Chaplain Corps, were also removed, with the department citing only that “it was time for a leadership change.”
Sources indicate Hegseth perceives Driscoll—a potential successor and close associate of Vice President JD Vance—as a threat to his position. To prevent being replaced, Hegseth has reportedly targeted officials he sees as aligned with Driscoll, including George, in what officials describe as a highly publicized purge. Driscoll’s involvement as a negotiator in the Russia-Ukraine war reportedly intensified Hegseth’s concerns.
Officials say Hegseth’s actions stem from insecurity and paranoia following a March 2025 incident, known as Signalgate, in which a group chat with national security officials accidentally included a reporter and possibly exposed sensitive information.
Two other generals, Gen. David Hodne, head of the Army’s Transformation and Training Command, and Maj. Gen. William Green of the Chaplain Corps, were also removed, with the department citing only that “it was time for a leadership change.”
Sources indicate Hegseth perceives Driscoll—a potential successor and close associate of Vice President JD Vance—as a threat to his position. To prevent being replaced, Hegseth has reportedly targeted officials he sees as aligned with Driscoll, including George, in what officials describe as a highly publicized purge. Driscoll’s involvement as a negotiator in the Russia-Ukraine war reportedly intensified Hegseth’s concerns.
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