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Trump Gives Iran 48-Hour Ultimatum Over Opening Strait of Hormuz

Trump Gives Iran 48-Hour Ultimatum Over Opening Strait of Hormuz


2026-04-05 08:43:46
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Iran has 48 hours to comply with Washington’s demands to reach a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump recalled that he previously gave Iran a 10-day deadline, partially extended after Tehran sent 10 Pakistani-flagged oil tankers as a goodwill gesture. “Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them,” he warned on Truth Social.

The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions following the US-Israeli joint offensive on Iran, launched on Feb. 28, which has killed over 1,340 people. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, while restricting shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

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