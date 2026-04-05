403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Gives Iran 48-Hour Ultimatum Over Opening Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Iran has 48 hours to comply with Washington’s demands to reach a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump recalled that he previously gave Iran a 10-day deadline, partially extended after Tehran sent 10 Pakistani-flagged oil tankers as a goodwill gesture. “Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them,” he warned on Truth Social.
The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions following the US-Israeli joint offensive on Iran, launched on Feb. 28, which has killed over 1,340 people. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, while restricting shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Trump recalled that he previously gave Iran a 10-day deadline, partially extended after Tehran sent 10 Pakistani-flagged oil tankers as a goodwill gesture. “Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them,” he warned on Truth Social.
The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions following the US-Israeli joint offensive on Iran, launched on Feb. 28, which has killed over 1,340 people. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, while restricting shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Introduces B2BINPAY Defi App, Non-Custodial Crypto Processing For Financial & Crypto-Native Platforms
CommentsNo comment