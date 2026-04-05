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Trump Claims Iranian Army Leaders “Terminated” in Massive Tehran Strike

Trump Claims Iranian Army Leaders “Terminated” in Massive Tehran Strike


2026-04-05 08:43:12
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that a number of Iranian military leaders had been “terminated” in what he described as a “massive strike” in Tehran.

Posting a video on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, “Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!”

He did not provide further details regarding the timing, scale, or the forces responsible for the reported attack.

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