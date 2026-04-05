403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Claims Iranian Army Leaders “Terminated” in Massive Tehran Strike
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that a number of Iranian military leaders had been “terminated” in what he described as a “massive strike” in Tehran.
Posting a video on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, “Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!”
He did not provide further details regarding the timing, scale, or the forces responsible for the reported attack.
Posting a video on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, “Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!”
He did not provide further details regarding the timing, scale, or the forces responsible for the reported attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment