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Around Twenty French Boats Set Sail to Break Israel's Gaza Blockade
(MENAFN) Approximately 20 vessels departed the southern French port city of Marseille on Saturday, embarking on the "2026 Spring Mission" of the Global Sumud Flotilla — an international initiative determined to pierce Israel's suffocating blockade on Gaza and deliver desperately needed humanitarian aid to its besieged population.
The mission, drawing participating boats from multiple Mediterranean ports, represents weeks of intensive preparation by civil society organizations united under a shared humanitarian mandate. The French contingent departed Marseille en route to Italy, their sails bearing traditional Palestinian tatreez embroidery patterns alongside depictions of Handala — the globally recognized symbol of Palestinian resistance.
Crowds lining the Marseille waterfront waved Palestinian flags and sent the flotilla off with thunderous applause and chants of solidarity as the boats slipped away from the harbor. Representatives of the organizing civil society groups convened a press conference at L'Estaque Port ahead of the departure.
Nozha Trabelsi, a member of the Thousand Madleens to Gaza movement, painted a dire picture of conditions inside the enclave, warning that the crisis has already spilled beyond Gaza's borders. Invoking the deadly 2010 Mavi Marmara incident — in which 10 activists were killed — she argued that the notion of a ceasefire remains fundamentally deceptive, noting that the Palestinian situation has only continued to deteriorate since then.
Fellow movement member Esther Le Cordier elaborated on the symbolic architecture of the flotilla, explaining that individual boats were each dedicated to a distinct category of victims — prisoners, children, and medical personnel — all of whom she identified as deliberate targets of the ongoing assault on Gaza. She stressed that maritime action alone is insufficient, urging citizens' groups, trade unions, associations, and local communities to mount parallel mass mobilizations on land.
Linda Sehili of the Solidaires union declared that her organization is actively working to dismantle economic ties with what she characterized as Israel's far-right government. Pierre Stambul, spokesperson for the Union of Jewish French for Peace (UJFP), framed Israel as a colonial state and invoked the 1948 displacement of Palestinians as a historical injustice that modern discourse cannot afford to sidestep.
Claude Leostic of the France Palestine Solidarity Association expressed profound shame at what he described as the complicity of political leaders, demanding it be brought to an immediate end. He called for concrete international sanctions against Israel and sounded the alarm over a resurging famine threat in Gaza, attributing the deterioration directly to the sustained closure of border crossings.
The flotilla's roots trace back to mid-2025, when the first Global Sumud sea mission launched — only to be violently intercepted in October by Israeli naval forces, who seized more than 40 vessels and detained upwards of 450 activists. Many of those held subsequently recounted harrowing accounts of mistreatment at the hands of their Israeli captors.
Israel has enforced a blockade on Gaza — home to nearly 2.4 million people — for close to 18 years. The siege was sharply tightened in March when Tel Aviv shuttered border crossings and suspended deliveries of food and medicine, pushing the already-fragile enclave to the precipice of full-scale famine.
The mission, drawing participating boats from multiple Mediterranean ports, represents weeks of intensive preparation by civil society organizations united under a shared humanitarian mandate. The French contingent departed Marseille en route to Italy, their sails bearing traditional Palestinian tatreez embroidery patterns alongside depictions of Handala — the globally recognized symbol of Palestinian resistance.
Crowds lining the Marseille waterfront waved Palestinian flags and sent the flotilla off with thunderous applause and chants of solidarity as the boats slipped away from the harbor. Representatives of the organizing civil society groups convened a press conference at L'Estaque Port ahead of the departure.
Nozha Trabelsi, a member of the Thousand Madleens to Gaza movement, painted a dire picture of conditions inside the enclave, warning that the crisis has already spilled beyond Gaza's borders. Invoking the deadly 2010 Mavi Marmara incident — in which 10 activists were killed — she argued that the notion of a ceasefire remains fundamentally deceptive, noting that the Palestinian situation has only continued to deteriorate since then.
Fellow movement member Esther Le Cordier elaborated on the symbolic architecture of the flotilla, explaining that individual boats were each dedicated to a distinct category of victims — prisoners, children, and medical personnel — all of whom she identified as deliberate targets of the ongoing assault on Gaza. She stressed that maritime action alone is insufficient, urging citizens' groups, trade unions, associations, and local communities to mount parallel mass mobilizations on land.
Linda Sehili of the Solidaires union declared that her organization is actively working to dismantle economic ties with what she characterized as Israel's far-right government. Pierre Stambul, spokesperson for the Union of Jewish French for Peace (UJFP), framed Israel as a colonial state and invoked the 1948 displacement of Palestinians as a historical injustice that modern discourse cannot afford to sidestep.
Claude Leostic of the France Palestine Solidarity Association expressed profound shame at what he described as the complicity of political leaders, demanding it be brought to an immediate end. He called for concrete international sanctions against Israel and sounded the alarm over a resurging famine threat in Gaza, attributing the deterioration directly to the sustained closure of border crossings.
The flotilla's roots trace back to mid-2025, when the first Global Sumud sea mission launched — only to be violently intercepted in October by Israeli naval forces, who seized more than 40 vessels and detained upwards of 450 activists. Many of those held subsequently recounted harrowing accounts of mistreatment at the hands of their Israeli captors.
Israel has enforced a blockade on Gaza — home to nearly 2.4 million people — for close to 18 years. The siege was sharply tightened in March when Tel Aviv shuttered border crossings and suspended deliveries of food and medicine, pushing the already-fragile enclave to the precipice of full-scale famine.
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