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Ousted US Army Chief Urges Courageous Leadership for Soldiers
(MENAFN) Former US Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, who was asked to resign immediately by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, emphasized the need for principled leadership in a farewell email to Pentagon officials.
In the message, George praised soldiers for their dedication and said they “deserve tough training and courageous leaders of character.” He encouraged his colleagues to remain focused on missions, innovate, and cut through bureaucracy to support warfighters.
George described it as “the greatest privilege to serve beside you and lead soldiers in support of our country” and expressed confidence that officers would continue to lead with “courage, character, and grit.”
Before becoming army chief of staff in 2023, George had served as senior military assistant to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin from 2021 to 2022 during the Biden administration.
In the message, George praised soldiers for their dedication and said they “deserve tough training and courageous leaders of character.” He encouraged his colleagues to remain focused on missions, innovate, and cut through bureaucracy to support warfighters.
George described it as “the greatest privilege to serve beside you and lead soldiers in support of our country” and expressed confidence that officers would continue to lead with “courage, character, and grit.”
Before becoming army chief of staff in 2023, George had served as senior military assistant to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin from 2021 to 2022 during the Biden administration.
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