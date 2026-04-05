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Trump Announces Rescue of Second US F-15 Pilot in Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Sunday that American forces successfully rescued a second F-15 pilot, a colonel, who had been trapped behind enemy lines in Iran. Describing the mission as “one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US history,” Trump said the pilot had been pursued by hostile forces in mountainous terrain but was safely recovered.
Trump noted that the officer sustained injuries but would recover fully. The operation involved dozens of aircraft and followed a separate, previously undisclosed rescue of another US pilot on Friday to avoid compromising the second mission.
Trump hailed the missions as a demonstration of US air superiority and praised the armed forces as “the best, most professional, and lethal military in the history of the World,” highlighting that no Americans were killed or wounded during the operations.
Trump noted that the officer sustained injuries but would recover fully. The operation involved dozens of aircraft and followed a separate, previously undisclosed rescue of another US pilot on Friday to avoid compromising the second mission.
Trump hailed the missions as a demonstration of US air superiority and praised the armed forces as “the best, most professional, and lethal military in the history of the World,” highlighting that no Americans were killed or wounded during the operations.
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