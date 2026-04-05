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Israeli Army Shoots Two Palestinians in Southern Gaza
(MENAFN) Two Palestinian civilians sustained gunshot wounds Saturday after Israeli forces opened fire west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, medical sources reported to media, marking yet another breach of the ceasefire agreement that has nominally been in place since October 10.
The victims were struck by Israeli army fire in the al-Mawasi coastal area, according to the same sources, as military activity intensified across multiple fronts simultaneously.
Eyewitnesses on the ground reported that Israeli artillery bombarded areas east of Gaza City, extending the assault northward to the town of Jabalia within the Palestinian enclave. Israeli forces also discharged fire northeast of the Al-Bureij refugee camp, located in the central Gaza Strip, further widening the geographic scope of Saturday's military operations.
According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israel has maintained a relentless pattern of daily ceasefire violations since the October 10 agreement took effect, accumulating a death toll of 713 Palestinians and leaving 1,943 others wounded since the truce began.
The ceasefire was designed to bring a definitive end to a two-year Israeli military offensive that ravaged Gaza — leaving over 72,000 dead, 172,000 injured, and approximately 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure in ruins. The scale of devastation has been so catastrophic that the UN now estimates reconstruction costs at roughly $70 billion, a figure that underscores the monumental challenge facing the besieged territory for decades to come.
The victims were struck by Israeli army fire in the al-Mawasi coastal area, according to the same sources, as military activity intensified across multiple fronts simultaneously.
Eyewitnesses on the ground reported that Israeli artillery bombarded areas east of Gaza City, extending the assault northward to the town of Jabalia within the Palestinian enclave. Israeli forces also discharged fire northeast of the Al-Bureij refugee camp, located in the central Gaza Strip, further widening the geographic scope of Saturday's military operations.
According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israel has maintained a relentless pattern of daily ceasefire violations since the October 10 agreement took effect, accumulating a death toll of 713 Palestinians and leaving 1,943 others wounded since the truce began.
The ceasefire was designed to bring a definitive end to a two-year Israeli military offensive that ravaged Gaza — leaving over 72,000 dead, 172,000 injured, and approximately 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure in ruins. The scale of devastation has been so catastrophic that the UN now estimates reconstruction costs at roughly $70 billion, a figure that underscores the monumental challenge facing the besieged territory for decades to come.
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