403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Issues Evacuation Order of Masnaa Border Crossing
(MENAFN) The Israeli military issued an urgent evacuation order Saturday, directing residents and travelers near the Masnaa border crossing — a critical transit point linking Lebanon and Syria — to clear the area immediately in anticipation of imminent strikes.
Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed in an official statement that the warning extends to all individuals traveling along the M30 highway in Lebanon, the key artery connecting Beirut to the Syrian frontier at Masnaa.
Adraee further stated that Israeli forces are actively preparing to strike the corridor, alleging that Hezbollah has been exploiting the crossing for "military purposes and smuggling weapons."
The strike warning forms part of a far broader Israeli offensive that Lebanese authorities say has, since March 2, killed 1,422 people, wounded 4,294 others, and forced more than one million civilians from their homes — a displacement crisis of staggering proportions.
Hezbollah, meanwhile, has launched sustained rocket barrages into Israel since early March, framing the attacks as direct retaliation against continued Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory, as well as the death of Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28 — a strike widely regarded as a dramatic turning point in the region's escalating confrontation.
Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed in an official statement that the warning extends to all individuals traveling along the M30 highway in Lebanon, the key artery connecting Beirut to the Syrian frontier at Masnaa.
Adraee further stated that Israeli forces are actively preparing to strike the corridor, alleging that Hezbollah has been exploiting the crossing for "military purposes and smuggling weapons."
The strike warning forms part of a far broader Israeli offensive that Lebanese authorities say has, since March 2, killed 1,422 people, wounded 4,294 others, and forced more than one million civilians from their homes — a displacement crisis of staggering proportions.
Hezbollah, meanwhile, has launched sustained rocket barrages into Israel since early March, framing the attacks as direct retaliation against continued Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory, as well as the death of Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28 — a strike widely regarded as a dramatic turning point in the region's escalating confrontation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment