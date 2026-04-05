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Erdogan Welcomes Hamas Delegation in Istanbul

Erdogan Welcomes Hamas Delegation in Istanbul


2026-04-05 08:32:56
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed a delegation from Palestinian militant group Hamas at his Dolmabahce Working Office in Istanbul on Saturday, as diplomatic efforts surrounding the Gaza conflict continue to intensify across the region.

The closed-door meeting centered on the rapidly deteriorating situation in Gaza, according to Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, who disclosed the encounter via posts on NSosyal, Türkiye's homegrown social media platform.

Duran offered no additional specifics regarding the agenda, attendees, or any outcomes that may have emerged from the discussions. Ankara has yet to issue a formal statement elaborating on the nature or scope of the talks.

Türkiye has long maintained open channels with Hamas, positioning itself as a potential mediator in the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Erdogan has been among the most vocal international critics of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, repeatedly calling for a permanent ceasefire and increased humanitarian access to the besieged territory.

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