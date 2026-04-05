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Iran's Araghchi Pushes Back Against Talk Collapse Claims
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pushed back sharply Saturday against US media reports alleging a rupture in Pakistani-facilitated negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing Middle East conflict, dismissing the characterizations as deliberate distortions.
"Iran's position is being misrepresented by US media," Araghchi said in a statement on US social media platform X.
The rebuttal arrived one day after The Wall Street Journal reported that Tehran was "unwilling to meet US officials in Islamabad in the coming days and considers US demands unacceptable" — an account Araghchi flatly contradicted while extending warm recognition to Islamabad for its diplomatic efforts.
"We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us," said the Iranian foreign minister.
In a striking personal flourish that underscored Tehran's goodwill toward its neighbor, Araghchi closed his statement with a phrase in Urdu, Pakistan's national language. "Long live Pakistan," he wrote.
Islamabad responded with notable speed, with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar publicly acknowledging the gesture on X. "Truly appreciate your clarification, my dear brother Aragchi," Dar wrote.
Pakistan has carefully cultivated its role as a potential bridge between Washington and Tehran, drawing on its longstanding ties with both capitals alongside its deepening strategic and defense relationships with China and Saudi Arabia.
"Iran's position is being misrepresented by US media," Araghchi said in a statement on US social media platform X.
The rebuttal arrived one day after The Wall Street Journal reported that Tehran was "unwilling to meet US officials in Islamabad in the coming days and considers US demands unacceptable" — an account Araghchi flatly contradicted while extending warm recognition to Islamabad for its diplomatic efforts.
"We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us," said the Iranian foreign minister.
In a striking personal flourish that underscored Tehran's goodwill toward its neighbor, Araghchi closed his statement with a phrase in Urdu, Pakistan's national language. "Long live Pakistan," he wrote.
Islamabad responded with notable speed, with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar publicly acknowledging the gesture on X. "Truly appreciate your clarification, my dear brother Aragchi," Dar wrote.
Pakistan has carefully cultivated its role as a potential bridge between Washington and Tehran, drawing on its longstanding ties with both capitals alongside its deepening strategic and defense relationships with China and Saudi Arabia.
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