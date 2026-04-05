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US Resumes Embassy Operations in Caracas
(MENAFN) The US State Department declared on Monday that activities at its embassy in Caracas have restarted, describing the move as “a new chapter” in diplomatic interaction with Venezuela. In an official announcement, the department stated, “Today, we are formally resuming operations at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, marking a new chapter in our diplomatic presence in Venezuela.”
Ambassador Laura F. Dogu reached Caracas in January in her role as chargé d’affaires, taking charge of on-the-ground initiatives. Alongside her team, efforts have been underway to rehabilitate the embassy facilities and get ready for the “full return of personnel” as well as the gradual reinstatement of consular functions, according to the statement.
The US Embassy in Caracas had been shut down in March 2019 after the administration of Donald Trump acknowledged opposition figure Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president, dismissing Nicolas Maduro’s 2018 reelection as illegitimate.
Following the closure, diplomatic duties for Venezuela were managed from neighboring Colombia, where the US mission continued handling official affairs.
The decision to resume operations comes while Maduro remains in US custody after his abduction during a late-night US military operation in Caracas in early January.
In addition, a federal judge recently refused to drop charges of narcoterrorism and drug trafficking filed against Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Both individuals are currently detained in New York after entering not guilty pleas, and no trial date has yet been scheduled.
Ambassador Laura F. Dogu reached Caracas in January in her role as chargé d’affaires, taking charge of on-the-ground initiatives. Alongside her team, efforts have been underway to rehabilitate the embassy facilities and get ready for the “full return of personnel” as well as the gradual reinstatement of consular functions, according to the statement.
The US Embassy in Caracas had been shut down in March 2019 after the administration of Donald Trump acknowledged opposition figure Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president, dismissing Nicolas Maduro’s 2018 reelection as illegitimate.
Following the closure, diplomatic duties for Venezuela were managed from neighboring Colombia, where the US mission continued handling official affairs.
The decision to resume operations comes while Maduro remains in US custody after his abduction during a late-night US military operation in Caracas in early January.
In addition, a federal judge recently refused to drop charges of narcoterrorism and drug trafficking filed against Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Both individuals are currently detained in New York after entering not guilty pleas, and no trial date has yet been scheduled.
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