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EU Reaffirms Support for Gulf States
(MENAFN) European Council President Antonio Costa reiterated on Sunday the European Union’s backing for Gulf nations as the conflict in the Middle East continues to intensify.
In a statement shared on the US-based social media platform X, Costa emphasized, "The EU stands in solidarity with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the face of continued Iranian airstrikes and drone attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure in the region. These attacks must stop immediately," highlighting the bloc’s concern over the ongoing violence.
His comments followed a telephone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which Costa once again confirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting the resource-rich Gulf state.
Costa further noted, "The EU continues to urge all parties to de-escalate and give diplomacy a chance, in the interest of security and stability in the Middle East," stressing the importance of dialogue and restraint to maintain regional peace.
Meanwhile, since Feb. 28, the United States and Israel have carried out aerial assaults on Iran, resulting in more than 1,400 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military bases. These strikes have led to casualties, inflicted damage on infrastructure, and caused disruptions to global markets and air travel.
In a statement shared on the US-based social media platform X, Costa emphasized, "The EU stands in solidarity with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the face of continued Iranian airstrikes and drone attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure in the region. These attacks must stop immediately," highlighting the bloc’s concern over the ongoing violence.
His comments followed a telephone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which Costa once again confirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting the resource-rich Gulf state.
Costa further noted, "The EU continues to urge all parties to de-escalate and give diplomacy a chance, in the interest of security and stability in the Middle East," stressing the importance of dialogue and restraint to maintain regional peace.
Meanwhile, since Feb. 28, the United States and Israel have carried out aerial assaults on Iran, resulting in more than 1,400 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military bases. These strikes have led to casualties, inflicted damage on infrastructure, and caused disruptions to global markets and air travel.
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