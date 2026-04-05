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Armenia’s Pashinyan Nominated for PM in Early Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan secured a unanimous nomination Saturday as the Civil Contract party's candidate for prime minister, as the country braces for snap parliamentary elections next month.
A state news agency reported that delegates convened at an extraordinary party conference formally ratified the full candidate list, with Pashinyan emerging as the undisputed and unchallenged choice to lead the party's ticket into the upcoming contest.
The parliamentary vote is firmly scheduled for June 7. Pashinyan, who has held the prime ministerial post continuously since 2018, now heads into the early elections backed by the full and unified weight of his party's endorsement, signaling a consolidated push for a renewed mandate from Armenian voters.
A state news agency reported that delegates convened at an extraordinary party conference formally ratified the full candidate list, with Pashinyan emerging as the undisputed and unchallenged choice to lead the party's ticket into the upcoming contest.
The parliamentary vote is firmly scheduled for June 7. Pashinyan, who has held the prime ministerial post continuously since 2018, now heads into the early elections backed by the full and unified weight of his party's endorsement, signaling a consolidated push for a renewed mandate from Armenian voters.
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