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Myanmar's Parliament Elects Coup Leader Min Aung Hlaing as President
(MENAFN) Min Aung Hlaing, the military general who seized power in a 2021 coup, was formally elected Myanmar's 11th president on Friday after commanding a decisive parliamentary majority.
A state broadcaster reported that lawmakers gathered at the Union Parliament in the capital Nay Pyi Taw delivered Min, 69, a commanding mandate in the presidential vote. Media confirmed that of 584 legislators in attendance, Min — put forward by representatives of the Pyithu Hluttaw, or Lower House — secured 429 votes. Myanmar's bicameral legislature holds 664 total seats, divided between 440 in the lower chamber and 224 in the upper.
Coup Leader Since 2021
Min had commanded the Tatmadaw, Myanmar's armed forces, from 2011 until stepping down in March to pursue the presidency. Former intelligence chief Ye Win Oo assumed the commander-in-chief role earlier this week as his successor.
The general has effectively governed the nation since orchestrating the February 2021 military takeover that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's elected administration, triggering the dissolution of her National League for Democracy and deepening a protracted civil war.
After five years at the helm, Min presided over a three-stage electoral process launched in late December, which delivered victories to pro-military factions, among them the Union Solidarity and Development Party. The newly constituted parliament held its opening session on March 16.
His tenure has been shadowed by grave international censure over the brutal treatment of the Rohingya minority. A military offensive in 2017 drove more than one million Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh. In November 2024, International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan sought an arrest warrant against Min, citing "reasonable grounds to believe" he bore responsibility for crimes against humanity, including the deportation and persecution of the Rohingya. Separately, Gambia brought a genocide case against Myanmar before the International Court of Justice in 2019 — a proceeding that Aung San Suu Kyi herself appeared to defend at the time.
China Extends Support
Beijing moved swiftly to congratulate Min following the announcement of results. "China follows a policy of friendship towards all the people of Myanmar and supports its new government in maintaining peace and stability and pursuing development and prosperity," said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.
A state broadcaster reported that lawmakers gathered at the Union Parliament in the capital Nay Pyi Taw delivered Min, 69, a commanding mandate in the presidential vote. Media confirmed that of 584 legislators in attendance, Min — put forward by representatives of the Pyithu Hluttaw, or Lower House — secured 429 votes. Myanmar's bicameral legislature holds 664 total seats, divided between 440 in the lower chamber and 224 in the upper.
Coup Leader Since 2021
Min had commanded the Tatmadaw, Myanmar's armed forces, from 2011 until stepping down in March to pursue the presidency. Former intelligence chief Ye Win Oo assumed the commander-in-chief role earlier this week as his successor.
The general has effectively governed the nation since orchestrating the February 2021 military takeover that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's elected administration, triggering the dissolution of her National League for Democracy and deepening a protracted civil war.
After five years at the helm, Min presided over a three-stage electoral process launched in late December, which delivered victories to pro-military factions, among them the Union Solidarity and Development Party. The newly constituted parliament held its opening session on March 16.
His tenure has been shadowed by grave international censure over the brutal treatment of the Rohingya minority. A military offensive in 2017 drove more than one million Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh. In November 2024, International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan sought an arrest warrant against Min, citing "reasonable grounds to believe" he bore responsibility for crimes against humanity, including the deportation and persecution of the Rohingya. Separately, Gambia brought a genocide case against Myanmar before the International Court of Justice in 2019 — a proceeding that Aung San Suu Kyi herself appeared to defend at the time.
China Extends Support
Beijing moved swiftly to congratulate Min following the announcement of results. "China follows a policy of friendship towards all the people of Myanmar and supports its new government in maintaining peace and stability and pursuing development and prosperity," said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.
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