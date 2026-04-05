403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European Natural Gas Prices Rise as War on Iran Intensifies
(MENAFN) European natural gas prices surged on Thursday, with the Dutch TTF benchmark climbing over 6% to surpass €50 ($58) per megawatt-hour, as markets reassessed supply risks following remarks by US President Donald Trump.
The TTF price traded near €50.4 ($58.1) as of 0655GMT, reversing a recent easing in prices that had followed optimism over a potential ceasefire and signs of diplomatic talks between the US and Iran.
Trump’s statements on Wednesday, signaling that US strikes against Iran would continue, renewed fears of escalation. “We’re going to hit them extremely hard. Over the next two to three weeks. We’re going to bring them back to the Stone Age, where they belong,” he said.
The front-month TTF contract, Europe’s leading benchmark for natural gas, reached a historic high of $78 last month. Traders remain closely watching developments in the Middle East, particularly the risks to vital oil and gas transit routes, as well as the potential impact on liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows to Europe.
European gas markets have been highly sensitive to geopolitical tensions since the energy crisis sparked by the Russia-Ukraine war, with supply concerns frequently triggering sharp price fluctuations across the region.
The TTF price traded near €50.4 ($58.1) as of 0655GMT, reversing a recent easing in prices that had followed optimism over a potential ceasefire and signs of diplomatic talks between the US and Iran.
Trump’s statements on Wednesday, signaling that US strikes against Iran would continue, renewed fears of escalation. “We’re going to hit them extremely hard. Over the next two to three weeks. We’re going to bring them back to the Stone Age, where they belong,” he said.
The front-month TTF contract, Europe’s leading benchmark for natural gas, reached a historic high of $78 last month. Traders remain closely watching developments in the Middle East, particularly the risks to vital oil and gas transit routes, as well as the potential impact on liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows to Europe.
European gas markets have been highly sensitive to geopolitical tensions since the energy crisis sparked by the Russia-Ukraine war, with supply concerns frequently triggering sharp price fluctuations across the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment