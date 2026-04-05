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Trump Predicts Swift End to Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that he anticipates the Iran war will not persist "much longer" and that the Strait of Hormuz will resume operations "automatically" once U.S. forces withdraw, according to a New York Post report.
In a phone interview, Trump declared, “We’re not going to be there too much longer. We’re obliterating the (expletive) out of them right now, it’s a total obliteration.” He added, “But we won’t have to be there much longer — but we have more work to do in terms of killing their offensive, whatever offensive capability they have left."
Discussing the future of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump suggested that other nations would need to manage the strategic waterway. “Well, I think it’ll automatically open, but my attitude is, I’ve obliterated the country. They have no strength left, and let the countries that are using the strait, let them go and open it … because I would imagine whoever’s controlling the oil will be very happy to open the strait," he said.
When questioned by the New York Post regarding a Wall Street Journal article that claimed he might conclude the conflict without reopening the strait, Trump responded, “I don’t think about it, to be honest."
He emphasized his main objective: “My sole function was to make sure that they don’t have a nuclear weapon. They’re not going to have a nuclear weapon. When we leave, the strait will automatically open."
In a phone interview, Trump declared, “We’re not going to be there too much longer. We’re obliterating the (expletive) out of them right now, it’s a total obliteration.” He added, “But we won’t have to be there much longer — but we have more work to do in terms of killing their offensive, whatever offensive capability they have left."
Discussing the future of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump suggested that other nations would need to manage the strategic waterway. “Well, I think it’ll automatically open, but my attitude is, I’ve obliterated the country. They have no strength left, and let the countries that are using the strait, let them go and open it … because I would imagine whoever’s controlling the oil will be very happy to open the strait," he said.
When questioned by the New York Post regarding a Wall Street Journal article that claimed he might conclude the conflict without reopening the strait, Trump responded, “I don’t think about it, to be honest."
He emphasized his main objective: “My sole function was to make sure that they don’t have a nuclear weapon. They’re not going to have a nuclear weapon. When we leave, the strait will automatically open."
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