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France Urges Stronger Measures Over Lebanon Tensions
(MENAFN) France on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to go further than mere denunciations and implement tangible steps against Israel after strikes targeting UN peacekeepers in Lebanon. Meanwhile, China and Russia also advocated for calming tensions and preventing further escalation.
French UN representative Jerome Bonnafont addressed the council, stating that “grave incidents” had been carried out by Israel against the French unit stationed in Naqoura, including actions affecting the commander of the military contingent. He explained that Israeli forces had displayed an “aggressive attitude,” engaged in intimidation, and posed threats to the safety of French troops, even though coordination mechanisms had been followed.
Bonnafont strongly denounced the dangers faced by personnel of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), emphasizing that the mission “must be allowed to carry out its mandate in full, without hindrance,” in accordance with UNSC resolutions. Stressing the need for decisive measures, he asserted, “The council cannot settle for condemning. It must act.”
China’s deputy UN envoy Sun Lei supported France’s position, cautioning that “Lebanon must not become another Gaza,” and urging the global community “never to allow the tragedy of Gaza to be repeated.” He called on all sides to “immediately cease hostilities” and reduce tensions, adding that Israel should pull back its forces from Lebanon and honor the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia attributed the rising tensions in Lebanon to what he described as the “aggression” of the United States and Israel toward Iran, suggesting it had sparked wider regional instability. He also criticized what he labeled a “one-sided approach” adopted by certain members of the council.
French UN representative Jerome Bonnafont addressed the council, stating that “grave incidents” had been carried out by Israel against the French unit stationed in Naqoura, including actions affecting the commander of the military contingent. He explained that Israeli forces had displayed an “aggressive attitude,” engaged in intimidation, and posed threats to the safety of French troops, even though coordination mechanisms had been followed.
Bonnafont strongly denounced the dangers faced by personnel of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), emphasizing that the mission “must be allowed to carry out its mandate in full, without hindrance,” in accordance with UNSC resolutions. Stressing the need for decisive measures, he asserted, “The council cannot settle for condemning. It must act.”
China’s deputy UN envoy Sun Lei supported France’s position, cautioning that “Lebanon must not become another Gaza,” and urging the global community “never to allow the tragedy of Gaza to be repeated.” He called on all sides to “immediately cease hostilities” and reduce tensions, adding that Israel should pull back its forces from Lebanon and honor the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia attributed the rising tensions in Lebanon to what he described as the “aggression” of the United States and Israel toward Iran, suggesting it had sparked wider regional instability. He also criticized what he labeled a “one-sided approach” adopted by certain members of the council.
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