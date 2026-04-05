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Second US Combat Aircraft Crashes in Persian Gulf Region
(MENAFN) A second US Air Force combat plane went down in the Persian Gulf region on Friday, according to reports citing US officials.
The aircraft, an A-10 Warthog, crashed near the Strait of Hormuz. Reports indicate that the lone pilot was safely rescued. The incident occurred around the same time as the downing of an F-15E over Iran.
Earlier, a White House spokesperson confirmed that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the F-15E Strike Eagle incident. Media reports indicate that one crew member of the F-15E has been rescued and is receiving medical care, while search-and-rescue operations continue for the second crew member, whose status remains unknown. The F-15E is operated by a pilot and a weapons systems officer.
The Pentagon and US Central Command have not immediately commented on the incidents.
The aircraft, an A-10 Warthog, crashed near the Strait of Hormuz. Reports indicate that the lone pilot was safely rescued. The incident occurred around the same time as the downing of an F-15E over Iran.
Earlier, a White House spokesperson confirmed that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the F-15E Strike Eagle incident. Media reports indicate that one crew member of the F-15E has been rescued and is receiving medical care, while search-and-rescue operations continue for the second crew member, whose status remains unknown. The F-15E is operated by a pilot and a weapons systems officer.
The Pentagon and US Central Command have not immediately commented on the incidents.
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