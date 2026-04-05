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Zelensky Offers Ukraine’s Support to Help Reopen Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that Kyiv is prepared to assist in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz, which has faced disruptions following a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran.
According to reports, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has not yet received a formal request but emphasized that coordinated action would be necessary to lift the blockade effectively. “Our signal to the United States and countries in the Middle East about the Strait of Hormuz was that we were open to discussing it,” he stated.
He drew a parallel between the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Black Sea grain corridor, which allowed Ukraine to resume global grain shipments from Odesa despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Zelenskyy suggested that diplomatic solutions could run alongside ongoing military efforts. “The war and the negotiations on reopening the Hormuz Strait can go in parallel. It’s worth trying to find a diplomatic solution, and this could be beneficial for both sides in the war,” he said.
Zelenskyy also highlighted a potential alternative: unilateral control of the strait, similar to Ukraine’s management of the Grain Corridor. This approach would require interceptors, military convoys to escort vessels, and a sophisticated electronic warfare system, among other capabilities.
The tensions in the Middle East escalated after US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran on February 28, which have reportedly killed over 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has since retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces, resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global energy markets.
According to reports, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has not yet received a formal request but emphasized that coordinated action would be necessary to lift the blockade effectively. “Our signal to the United States and countries in the Middle East about the Strait of Hormuz was that we were open to discussing it,” he stated.
He drew a parallel between the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Black Sea grain corridor, which allowed Ukraine to resume global grain shipments from Odesa despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Zelenskyy suggested that diplomatic solutions could run alongside ongoing military efforts. “The war and the negotiations on reopening the Hormuz Strait can go in parallel. It’s worth trying to find a diplomatic solution, and this could be beneficial for both sides in the war,” he said.
Zelenskyy also highlighted a potential alternative: unilateral control of the strait, similar to Ukraine’s management of the Grain Corridor. This approach would require interceptors, military convoys to escort vessels, and a sophisticated electronic warfare system, among other capabilities.
The tensions in the Middle East escalated after US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran on February 28, which have reportedly killed over 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has since retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces, resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global energy markets.
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