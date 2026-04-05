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Erdogan Meets Hamas Delegation in Istanbul

Erdogan Meets Hamas Delegation in Istanbul


2026-04-05 07:09:47
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received a delegation from the Palestinian group Hamas on Saturday at his Dolmabahce Working Office in Istanbul.

According to Turkish officials, the discussions centered on the current situation in Gaza. No additional details regarding the meeting were released.

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