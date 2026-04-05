CISF Inspector Saves Passenger's Life With CPR At Imphal Airport

CISF Inspector's Swift Action Saves Passenger's Life at Imphal Airport

In a heartwarming incident on Saturday, CISF Inspector K Bikendra saved the life of a passenger, Suresh Kumar, who was travelling from Imphal to Delhi on an Air India Express flight. Kumar suddenly collapsed at the check-in area due to a suspected cardiac condition.

The on-duty CISF Inspector responded immediately, alerting the airport medical team and administering CPR to the non-breathing passenger. Shortly thereafter, Kiron, a Commandant (Medical) with the CRPF, present as a co-passenger, took over the resuscitation efforts. The passenger regained consciousness and was shifted to the hospital via an airport ambulance. According to the latest update, the passenger is now stable.

CISF Strengthens Security and Operational Readiness

Joint Counter-Terrorism Drill at IGI Airport

Earlier, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on March 29 conducted a Joint Counter-Terrorist Mock Exercise at IGI Airport, Delhi, to assess preparedness and enhance seamless inter-agency coordination against evolving security threats. According to a statement by CISF, personnel from CISF (QRT, BDDS, Dog Squad), Delhi Police, NSG, BCAS, DGCA, Delhi Fire Service, ARFF (DIAL) and Medical Services participated, demonstrating strong synergy and operational readiness.

Security Assurance for New Noida Airport

CISF, in an X post, also assured security and seamless passenger facilitation at the newly inaugurated Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar. "CISF stands firmly deployed, ensuring robust security architecture, seamless passenger facilitation and vigilant protection of critical infrastructure--securing the skies with unwavering commitment," the post read.

Advanced Training Exercises in Shimla

Earlier, CISF personnel at ASG Shimla underwent intensive night firing exercises in near-zero visibility, refining precision firing skills and gaining hands-on experience with a range of weapons and essential equipment. According to a statement, designed to simulate real-world challenges, these drills enhance alertness, strengthen decision-making and reinforce operational readiness in demanding conditions. Each exercise builds confidence, coordination and the capability to respond swiftly when it matters most.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)