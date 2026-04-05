Congress Supports Women's Quota Bill, Cites Past Work: Husain Dalwai

Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Sunday expressed support for the Women's Quota Bill, calling it a positive step and stating that there should be no opposition to such a measure.

Speaking to ANI on the issue, Dalwai said that the Congress party has already implemented reservations for women in several local governance bodies. "It's a good thing. Congress has already done this in the Rajya Sabha, district councils, taluka panchayats, and municipal bodies, where 33 per cent reservation for women was introduced. In many places, it is even 50 per cent," he said.

He further stated that extending similar provisions to Parliament and state assemblies would be a progressive move. "So it's positive if people demand that 33 per cent of seats in Parliament and state assemblies be reserved for women. If such steps are taken, there is no question of opposing it," Dalwai added.

Special Parliament Session for Bill

On Friday, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju announced that Parliament will convene a special session on April 16 to take up the Women's Reservation Bill.

Rijiju said the government is committed to women's empowerment and called for political unity on the issue. Speaking to ANI, he said, "We are convening the Parliament on 16th April. We will take up the Women's Reservation Bill then. Empowerment of women is our commitment. We must come together for the empowerment of women, not play politics." (ANI)

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