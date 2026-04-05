'Jaiye Sajana' Hitmaker Satinder Sartaaj Meets Sunny Deol, Calls His Presence Calm And 'Soothing'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Playback singer Satinder Sartaaj, who has crooned the song 'Jaiye Sajana' from 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', recently met actor Sunny Deol.

The singer recently took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures with the actor. He wrote in the caption,“Thank you so much @iamsunnydeol bhaji for visiting & honouring me. It was such a soothing & warming atmosphere with your gracious & calm presence. Love & respect always. Waheguru Charhdi-Kala rakkhan, Dr. Satinder Sartaaj #sunnydeol #farmhouse #punjab #bollywood #satindersartaaj”.

Both the singer and the actor share the same cultural background, as they hail from Punjab. Satinder is known for his work in Punjabi music and Sufi poetry. His music blends classical, folk, and Sufi influences.

He was born in Bajrawar village, Punjab, and holds a PhD in Sufi music from Panjab University. He gained wide recognition with the song 'Sai' in 2009. He has released multiple albums and performed internationally. He made his acting debut in The Black Prince.

Meanwhile, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes in recent Indian cinema. The response has been overwhelmingly strong across markets. The film has seen extremely high occupancy rates, multiple sold-out shows, cultivating a new market in dubbed versions, indicating pan-India appeal.

Culturally, the 'Dhurandhar' franchise has evolved into a mass phenomenon. Its blend of hyper-stylized action, nationalism, and star power has resonated strongly with audiences, reflecting current cinematic trends. Viral moments, music, and even off-screen incidents have amplified its reach, turning it into more than just a film, a conversation driver.

The sequel solidifies the franchise as a defining force in modern Bollywood spectacle cinema. However, the film has also riled up one section of the audience with many claiming it to be pro-establishment propaganda.