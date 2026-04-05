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1920 Running Race in Ankara Brings Together Athletes
(MENAFN) The first-ever 1920 Running Race is set to take place Sunday in Ankara, attracting a wide array of participants from diverse institutions and organizations.
The event coincides with the 106th anniversary celebrations of Anadolu, with teams from several prominent institutions registering for the race. Participants include representatives from Anadolu, Aselsan, the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy, Ankara Masters Athletics Sports Club, Gazi Running, Bursa Osmangazi Belediyespor, and Hacettepe University. In total, 256 athletes will compete, representing both teams and individual entrants.
The race has drawn strong sponsorship support from a variety of organizations, highlighting broad institutional backing. Sponsors include Gokturk Holding, Kecioren Municipality, Trendyol, Kizilay Natural and Sparkling Mineral Water, Mixmey, Nuh’un Ankara Makarna, and Acibadem Healthcare Group, with Yesilay participating as a social responsibility partner.
The 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) race will begin at 10 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT) in front of Anadolu’s headquarters, promising a lively start to the city’s anniversary celebrations.
The event coincides with the 106th anniversary celebrations of Anadolu, with teams from several prominent institutions registering for the race. Participants include representatives from Anadolu, Aselsan, the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy, Ankara Masters Athletics Sports Club, Gazi Running, Bursa Osmangazi Belediyespor, and Hacettepe University. In total, 256 athletes will compete, representing both teams and individual entrants.
The race has drawn strong sponsorship support from a variety of organizations, highlighting broad institutional backing. Sponsors include Gokturk Holding, Kecioren Municipality, Trendyol, Kizilay Natural and Sparkling Mineral Water, Mixmey, Nuh’un Ankara Makarna, and Acibadem Healthcare Group, with Yesilay participating as a social responsibility partner.
The 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) race will begin at 10 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT) in front of Anadolu’s headquarters, promising a lively start to the city’s anniversary celebrations.
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