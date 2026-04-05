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Anadolu’s 1920 Running Race Kicks Off in Ankara
(MENAFN) The first-ever 1920 Running Race, held to mark Anadolu's 106th anniversary, began Sunday in Ankara.
The 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) race started at 10 a.m. local time in front of Anadolu’s headquarters, with the starting gun fired by Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin and Anadolu CEO Serdar Karagoz.
A total of 1,188 participants are running along a course that circles Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and returns to the starting point.
The event is sponsored by Gokturk Holding, Ankara’s Kecioren Municipality, Trendyol, Kizilay Natural and Sparkling Mineral Water, Mixmey, Nuh'un Ankara Makarnasi, and Acibadem Healthcare Group, with Yesilay serving as a social responsibility partner.
The race is being broadcast live on the national channel TRT Spor Yildiz.
The 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) race started at 10 a.m. local time in front of Anadolu’s headquarters, with the starting gun fired by Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin and Anadolu CEO Serdar Karagoz.
A total of 1,188 participants are running along a course that circles Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and returns to the starting point.
The event is sponsored by Gokturk Holding, Ankara’s Kecioren Municipality, Trendyol, Kizilay Natural and Sparkling Mineral Water, Mixmey, Nuh'un Ankara Makarnasi, and Acibadem Healthcare Group, with Yesilay serving as a social responsibility partner.
The race is being broadcast live on the national channel TRT Spor Yildiz.
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