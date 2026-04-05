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US-Israeli Strike Kills Three People in Iran

US-Israeli Strike Kills Three People in Iran


2026-04-05 05:51:28
(MENAFN) Three people were killed and multiple others injured in a US-Israeli attack on civilian residential areas in Kermanshah province, western Iran, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The strikes are part of ongoing US-Israeli air operations on Iran, which began on February 28 and have reportedly killed over 1,340 people. In response, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

The conflict has also claimed at least 13 US service members and significantly disrupted global energy markets, including shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for worldwide oil transport.

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