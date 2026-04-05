Road Closures, Diversions Planned For Dead Sea Ultra Marathon On Friday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 5 (Petra) -- Major roads in the Dead Sea area will be closed and traffic rerouted on Friday as Jordan hosts the Bromine Ultra Marathon, with authorities implementing a wide traffic plan to manage the event and ensure safety.The Jordan Marathon Association, Run Jordan, said the closures, coordinated with the Greater Amman Municipality and traffic authorities, will run from midnight until 1:00 p.m., affecting key routes along the race course.The road from Rama traffic lights toward the Baptism Site triangle will be closed in one direction starting at midnight, followed by full closures from the Baptism Site toward the hotel zone and Amman Tourist Beach from 2:00 a.m.Additional restrictions include the full closure of the main road leading to the Baptism Site, alongside phased closures between the checkpoint and hotel area, partially from midnight and fully from 4:00 a.m. until early afternoon.Organizers have designated the rally maintenance area opposite the Crowne Plaza Hotel as the main assembly point for vehicles and buses.Authorities outlined several alternative routes, including access to King Hussein Bridge via Southern Shouneh or through the Dead Sea surface road toward Kafrein Dam. Access to the Baptism Site will remain possible through agricultural back roads, while the hotel road will operate cautiously in both directions.The event features multiple race categories, with the 50 km ultra marathon and 21 km half marathon starting at 6:00 a.m., alongside a 21 km race for participants with disabilities. A 10 km race will follow at 9:00 a.m.The annual race is part of Jordan's push to position the Dead Sea as a destination for sports tourism, drawing participants and visitors to one of the Kingdom's most prominent natural destinations.Organizers urged the public to follow traffic instructions and plan routes in advance to avoid congestion during the event.