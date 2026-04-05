Kufrsoum Cooperative, FAO Review Challenges Facing Pomegranate Sector

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, April 5 (Petra) -- Stakeholders in the pomegranate sector are seeking to address production and marketing challenges through closer coordination with international partners, as discussions intensify on supporting farmers and improving sector performance.The Kufrsoum Agricultural Cooperative for Pomegranate Producers hosted a meeting on Sunday with a representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), bringing together board members and local farmers to examine key issues affecting the sector.Talks focused on production constraints, marketing challenges, and farmers' priority needs, alongside potential mechanisms to enhance support and build capacity.Cooperative Chairman Ahed Obeidat said the session provided a platform for farmers to directly present their concerns, particularly in areas related to production efficiency and market access. He described the pomegranate sector as a promising agricultural segment in the region that requires targeted technical support and guidance to improve product quality and strengthen competitiveness.He added that the cooperative is working to expand partnerships with supporting entities, particularly FAO, as part of broader efforts to empower farmers and advance sustainable agricultural development.FAO representative Lina Hindileh highlighted the importance of ongoing cooperation with the cooperative, commending the role of pomegranate farmers in supporting the agricultural sector.She reaffirmed the organization's commitment to providing technical support and capacity-building programs aimed at enhancing productivity and achieving sustainable development outcomes.The discussions reflect growing efforts to align local agricultural initiatives with international expertise, particularly in sectors with export potential and value-added opportunities.