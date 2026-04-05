Uzbek Edition Of Maqsud Ibrahimbeyov's 'The Woman In Black' Unveiled In Tashkent

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A presentation of the Uzbek-language edition of“The Woman in Black” (Qora libosli ayol tashrifi) by People's Writer, State Prize laureate and prominent public figure Maqsud Ibrahimbeyov was held at the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre named after Heydar Aliyev under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan.

AzerNEWS reports via Azertag that the publication was produced as part of a joint project between the Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Uzbekistan.

The event was attended by figures from science and literature, cultural representatives, members of the public, journalists, students and members of the Azerbaijani community living in Uzbekistan.

At the beginning of the ceremony, a short documentary video dedicated to the life and work of Maqsud Ibrahimbeyov was screened.

Speaking at the event, Director of the Cultural Centre Akif Marifli noted that the publication was carried out in line with a decree by Ilham Aliyev marking the 90th anniversary of the writer. He emphasised that Ibrahimbeyov held a special place in Azerbaijani literature and was also distinguished as a playwright, screenwriter and director. He described“The Woman in Black” as an important literary work reflecting the inner world of individuals and the complexities of life through profound artistic expression. According to him, the publication in Uzbek will help introduce Azerbaijani literature to a wider audience and strengthen academic and literary ties.

Speakers at the event, including Tashkent City Council deputy and professor Jamila Shermukhammedova and Executive Director of the Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan Friendship Society, Professor Erkin Nuriddinov, highlighted the literary qualities of the work, noting its deep and expressive portrayal of human psychology and life's драмatic aspects.

Other speakers-including Professor Niginakhon Shermukhamedova of the National University of Uzbekistan named after Mirzo Ulugbek, members of the Writers' Union of Uzbekistan, poets Gulbahor Saydiganiyeva and Dilarom Abrahmanqizi, as well as the book's translator Shahlo Kosimova-stressed the importance of the translation and its contribution to the development of literary ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

During the event, the writer's wife Anna Ibrahimbeyova spoke about the key features of his творчество, noting his ability to depict human destinies with deep psychological nuance. She also answered questions from participants.

As part of the presentation, the“Kharibulbul” theatre troupe of the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre performed a сценическая композиция based on the work, while the“Karabakh Victory” dance ensemble presented choreographic performances showcasing Azerbaijani folk dances.

The event concluded with a book signing ceremony.