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Veeam Recognized as a 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Backup and Data Protection Platforms
(MENAFN- Procre8)
DUBAI, UAE– April 2, 2026 — Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced that it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Backup and Data Protection Platforms. Gartner defines backup and data protection platforms as technologies that capture point-in-time copies of enterprise data for the purpose of recovering it from multiple data loss scenarios, enhancing data protection initiatives, and expanding data insights and access capabilities. These technologies protect enterprise data, applications and infrastructure in hybrid, multi-cloud and SaaS environments.
“Our customers’ satisfaction is the ultimate indicator of how well we’re doing,” said Tony Colon, Chief Customer Officer of Veeam. “Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Veeam, but our passion in delivering that innovation to meet customers’ needs is unmatched. That focus and the trust it engenders is what has made us No. 1 in the market. Now, we are unifying those proven data resilience capabilities with data security to help customers accelerate safe AI at scale. Veeam is once again redefining the industry – with our customers at the center.”
Veeam, leader in Backup and Data Protection Platforms, received overall customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 124 reviews as of 31 December 2025 with 98% of customers willing to recommend Veeam’s solutions with 73% of the customers awarding Veeam 5 Stars and 27% for 4 Stars.
Veeam feels their recognition in the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and its broader strategy of enabling organizations to protect and maximize the value of their data. Customers are increasingly selecting Veeam because it unifies data resilience, data security, and AI governance, setting new standards for protecting both data and AI at scale. With the successful acquisition of Securiti AI and recent introduction of Agent Commander, Veeam empowers organizations to detect AI risk, protect AI systems, and precisely undo AI-driven mistakes, leveraging deep contextual intelligence from its Data Command Graph™. This holistic approach enables enterprises to confidently scale AI, ensure compliance, and accelerate digital transformation, demonstrating why Veeam continues to earn trust across the industry.
Anonymous customer reviews from the Gartner Peer Insights website:
•“Reliable compliance and rapid recovery for Mission-Critical Data. My overall experience has been excellent. As an organization that prioritizes data integrity and business continuity, Veeam provides the safety net we need for our Salesforce environment. The immutable backup options and detailed audit logs help us meet our internal governance requirements effortlessly."
•"Enterprise-Grade Backup made Simple for organizations. Veeam Data Cloud is a reliable, enterprise-grade backup solution that trades flexibility for simplicity and security. While it's not the cheapest option, it's a strong choice for organizations that value dependable recovery, compliance readiness, and minimal operational overhead.”
Veeam is also positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Backup & Data Protection Platforms. This is the ninth consecutive time that Gartner has recognized Veeam as a Magic Quadrant Leader, and the sixth consecutive year Veeam is positioned highest for Ability to Execute. Veeam believes this consistent recognition reflects Veeam’s industry advancement and adaptability in a world that’s constantly evolving from the growth in cyber threats to the emergence of AI as a critical business enabler.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, 24 June 2025, By Michael Hoeck, Jason Donham, Rene Rodriguez, Rizvan Hussain, Sankalp Rastogi
Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, By Peer Community Contributor, 24 March 2026
Gartner, Magic Quadrant, Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.
Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
DUBAI, UAE– April 2, 2026 — Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced that it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Backup and Data Protection Platforms. Gartner defines backup and data protection platforms as technologies that capture point-in-time copies of enterprise data for the purpose of recovering it from multiple data loss scenarios, enhancing data protection initiatives, and expanding data insights and access capabilities. These technologies protect enterprise data, applications and infrastructure in hybrid, multi-cloud and SaaS environments.
“Our customers’ satisfaction is the ultimate indicator of how well we’re doing,” said Tony Colon, Chief Customer Officer of Veeam. “Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Veeam, but our passion in delivering that innovation to meet customers’ needs is unmatched. That focus and the trust it engenders is what has made us No. 1 in the market. Now, we are unifying those proven data resilience capabilities with data security to help customers accelerate safe AI at scale. Veeam is once again redefining the industry – with our customers at the center.”
Veeam, leader in Backup and Data Protection Platforms, received overall customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 124 reviews as of 31 December 2025 with 98% of customers willing to recommend Veeam’s solutions with 73% of the customers awarding Veeam 5 Stars and 27% for 4 Stars.
Veeam feels their recognition in the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and its broader strategy of enabling organizations to protect and maximize the value of their data. Customers are increasingly selecting Veeam because it unifies data resilience, data security, and AI governance, setting new standards for protecting both data and AI at scale. With the successful acquisition of Securiti AI and recent introduction of Agent Commander, Veeam empowers organizations to detect AI risk, protect AI systems, and precisely undo AI-driven mistakes, leveraging deep contextual intelligence from its Data Command Graph™. This holistic approach enables enterprises to confidently scale AI, ensure compliance, and accelerate digital transformation, demonstrating why Veeam continues to earn trust across the industry.
Anonymous customer reviews from the Gartner Peer Insights website:
•“Reliable compliance and rapid recovery for Mission-Critical Data. My overall experience has been excellent. As an organization that prioritizes data integrity and business continuity, Veeam provides the safety net we need for our Salesforce environment. The immutable backup options and detailed audit logs help us meet our internal governance requirements effortlessly."
•"Enterprise-Grade Backup made Simple for organizations. Veeam Data Cloud is a reliable, enterprise-grade backup solution that trades flexibility for simplicity and security. While it's not the cheapest option, it's a strong choice for organizations that value dependable recovery, compliance readiness, and minimal operational overhead.”
Veeam is also positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Backup & Data Protection Platforms. This is the ninth consecutive time that Gartner has recognized Veeam as a Magic Quadrant Leader, and the sixth consecutive year Veeam is positioned highest for Ability to Execute. Veeam believes this consistent recognition reflects Veeam’s industry advancement and adaptability in a world that’s constantly evolving from the growth in cyber threats to the emergence of AI as a critical business enabler.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, 24 June 2025, By Michael Hoeck, Jason Donham, Rene Rodriguez, Rizvan Hussain, Sankalp Rastogi
Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, By Peer Community Contributor, 24 March 2026
Gartner, Magic Quadrant, Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.
Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
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