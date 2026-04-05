In Cameroon, Waste Is Turning Into Jobs And Dignity

In Yaoundé, a scrap metal recycling scheme has helped to clean up an urban site, generate income and improve working conditions for more than 150 people. This initiative illustrates a wider transformation of the waste sector towards greater formalisation, sustainability and decent work.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

YAOUNDÉ (ILO News) – More than 840 tonnes of scrap metal have been collected, an urban site that had been in a state of disrepair for over a decade has been cleaned up, and more than 150 workers have been able to carry out their work in safer and better-organised conditions, thanks to support provided by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Cameroon.

Beyond these results, this initiative demonstrates how formalisation can transform a sector long characterised by informality into a source of decent jobs and economic opportunities.

These advances were made possible by the project“Formalisation of the ferrous waste collection and recycling sector to promote decent work and environmental sustainability”, implemented by the ILO.

The dismantling of 75 end-of-life vehicles, including buses and minibuses, marked a significant milestone in this transformation. Organised in collaboration with the National Union of Scrap Metal Workers (SYNAFSEC), the operation mobilised four teams of workers over two weeks, generating nearly 30 million CFA francs.

But for the workers, the change is about more than just figures.

“Before, we used to get injured a lot, and sometimes we'd be off work for several days. Now, with protective equipment, we can handle scrap metal without getting hurt, work every day and earn a living. We're protected and feel more comfortable in our work,” explains a worker at the site.

These improvements are the result of targeted support. Thanks to the project supported by the International Labour Organization, workers have been trained, provided with protective equipment and made aware of occupational health and safety standards. On the ground, these measures have been put into practice, demonstrating that better work organisation can go hand in hand with increased productivity and improved incomes.

Beyond this one-off intervention, an entire sector is evolving. Historically characterised by a high level of informality, the ferrous waste sector in Cameroon is gradually becoming more structured, with better-organised stakeholders, safer practices and greater recognition for workers.

This transformation is now being reinforced by a major reform: the establishment of a national digital platform, the National Waste Exchange (BND), for traceability. From now on, all waste-related transactions (production, transport, recycling and recovery) must be recorded via a single digital platform, the Traceability Manifest, using a unique identifier and a QR code that enables real-time tracking.

This change improves transparency, secures transactions and facilitates the gradual integration of stakeholders into the formal economy. It also helps to better organise the value chain by connecting producers, collectors and recyclers.

“What we are seeing in Cameroon is a tangible transformation in which formalisation, the green transition and digitalisation reinforce one another. By supporting both workers on the ground and structural reforms, the ILO is helping to build a more inclusive, safer and more sustainable sector,” emphasises Claude Yao Kouame, Director of the International Labour Organization's Country Office for Cameroon, São Tomé and Príncipe and Equatorial Guinea.

The International Labour Organization's approach is based on its mandate to promote decent work, supporting the transition from the informal to the formal economy. Through this project, it has mobilised its expertise in social dialogue, enterprise development, social protection and working conditions to support a sustainable transformation of the sector.

The impact is multifaceted: improved working conditions, income generation, environmental remediation and waste recovery within a circular economy framework.

The Cameroonian experience thus demonstrates that waste can become a resource, not only for the environment, but also for employment and social justice. By making activities visible and strengthening the capacities of stakeholders, formalisation paves the way for more stable and inclusive opportunities.

In Yaoundé, the results are already tangible. And they illustrate a broader reality: when properly supported, the green and digital transitions can create more secure jobs, strengthen workers' rights and help build a fairer and more sustainable economy for everyone.

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